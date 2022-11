Join ‘Blackhawks Live’ host Joe Brand with Hall of Famer Chris Chelios for a live broadcast of the show from Sal’s Beverage World in Villa Park on Monday, November 21, 6pm to 8pm.

Chris Chelios will sign bottles of his El Bandido Yankee Tequila from 6pm to 7pm and the live show broadcast follows from 7pm to 8pm.

Sal’s Beverage World is located at 298A W. Roosevelt Road in Villa Park.