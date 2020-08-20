Annual U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘What You Do Matters’ Virtual Fundraiser – Sept. 15

At this difficult time for our nation—a time for reflection and action— members of the Chicago community supporting the efforts of the D.C.-based U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) will come together for a virtual tribune event on Tuesday, September 15 at noon.

The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed much of how the USHMM does its work, but not why the work is done.

At the annual ‘What You Do Matters’ Risa K. Lambert event, the Chicago community will renew its pledge to ensure that the critical lessons of the Holocaust—lessons about the fragility of freedom, the nature of hate, and the consequences of indifference—help shape the way forward.

This moving experience will feature special guests, inspiring stories, and important messages about the Museum’s role in these challenging times.

Speaker: Derek Black, raised in a prominent white supremacist family, will talk about experiences that led him to renounce the white nationalist movement and inspire his current work of understanding and teaching the origins of race, racist ideologies, and antisemitic beliefs.

Honoring: Mally Zoberman Rutkoff (Highland Park), the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, spends her time connecting with others who share her same history. Mally previously served as chair of the Chicago Children of Survivors group and launched the first National Children of Survivors trip to the Museum in D.C.

Event chairs: Kathy Hess Tallering and Ken Tallering (Chicago) working to ensure the Museum’s work grows stronger in confronting surging antisemitism as our nation and the world face unprecedented challenges.

Local Holocaust survivors will participate in this virtual event. As the survivor population diminishes, the Museum works tirelessly to secure their legacy.

This online event is FREE with registration (required). Donations are encouraged. Sponsorship opportunities start at $250. Please contact the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Midwest Regional Office for more information at 202.602.9922 or email midwest@ushmm.org