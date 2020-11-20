Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive at Apple Chevrolet

Help fill eight Chevy Silverados with toys for Toys for Tots at Apple Chevrolet, 8585 West 159th Street in Tinley Park!

Apple Chevrolet is collecting toys now through Sunday, Dec. 6. All toys go to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program that brings the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in the Chicagoland area.

This year, there are a few ways you can donate:

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Apple Chevy (8585 West 159th Street in Tinley Park). You won’t need to exit your vehicle. Just beep your horn, and someone will take your toy for a touchless drop-off. Order a toy online and SHIP IT to Apple Chevy (8585 West 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487).