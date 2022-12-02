Join Steve Bertrand on a ten-day private Group Journey to Amsterdam, Bruges and Brussels, departing Chicago on July 28, 2023.

Departure: Departs from Chicago on July 28, 2023. $5,299 per person with round-trip air on United Airlines from Chicago O’Hare; includes all departure and government taxes. Single supplement is additional $1,200.*

Accommodations:

Amsterdam – 4 nights, 4-star Movenpick Hotel

Bruges – 2 nights, 4-star Crowne Plaza Hotel

Brussels – 2 nights, 4-star Pillows Hotel Brussels Centre

Package includes:

Round-trip air from Chicago on United Airlines

Services of a private tour director

Luxury coaches for services as per itinerary

Breakfast daily, excluding day of arrival

Welcome dinner at a local restaurant in Amsterdam

One 3-course dinner in a local restaurant in Bruges

One 3-course dinner in a local restaurant in Ghent

Farewell dinner in a local restaurant in Brussels

Canal cruise in Amsterdam

Walking tour in Amsterdam

Visit Van Goh Museum in Amsterdam

Excursion to Zaanse Schans, Volendam, and Marken

Excursion to Delft and The Hague

Visit Royal Delft Pottery

Walking tour in Gouda

Stroopwafel workshop in Gouda

Walking tour in Bruges with local English-speaking guide

Canal cruise in Bruges

Walking tour in Ghent with local English-speaking guide

Visit Gravensteen Castle in Ghent

Walking tour in Brussels

Chocolate tasting in Brussels

Hotel porterage (except in Brussels)

Portfolio of electronic travel documents

24-hour emergency customer service while in Europe

IMPORTANT: This tour includes walking tours. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 participants to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $1,200. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on United Airlines. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels and itinerary are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (JULY 28) – USA / AMSTERDAM: Fly transatlantic overnight from the USA to Amsterdam.

DAY 2 (JULY 29) – ARRIVE IN AMSTERDAM: Welcome to Amsterdam. After clearing customs, meet with your tour director in the arrivals area. Afterwards, transfer to your Amsterdam hotel. Please note that check-in will be approximately 3:00pm. Drop off your luggage at the hotel and then make your way for a private group canal tour by boat. The remainder of your afternoon is at leisure in Amsterdam. This evening, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant. (D)

DAY 3 (JULY 30) – AMSTERDAM: Meet your guide at the hotel lobby and depart on a walking tour of this beautiful city. No visit to Amsterdam would be complete without seeing and visiting the wonderful Van Gogh Museum, home to many of his famous works as well as those of other Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. The remainder of your afternoon and evening are free in Amsterdam. (B)

DAY 4 (JULY 31) – ZAANSE SCHANS / VOLENDAM / MARKEN: Enjoy a full-day sightseeing excursion into the countryside outside Amsterdam. Start your day with a visit to the Zaanse Schans Open-Air Museum housing buildings which have been painstakingly moved here from all over the Zaan region. See clog-making demonstrations, discover how the famous Dutch cheeses are produced and watch pottery being hand-painted as in Delft. Later, visit the beautiful traditional fishing villages of Marken and Volendam which have retained their typical Dutch character. Cozy tea shops, small, private museums and fishing boats set you back in time before returning to your hotel in Amsterdam. (B)

DAY 5 (AUGUST 1) EXCURSION TO DELFT & THE HAGUE: Enjoy a full-day excursion outside Amsterdam today. Travel to Delft, world-renowned for its famous blue and white pottery and one of the most beautiful towns in the Netherlands. Take in the town’s architectural gems and charming ambience, which are best appreciated by walking along its small canals with their graceful humpbacked bridges. Learn about the city’s iconic Delft Blue pottery on a visit to Royal Delft, the only remaining earthenware factory that was established in Delft in the 17th century. Enjoy some free time for lunch on your own, then depart and make your way to The Hague. Head to its historic Old Center, with architecture spanning 17th century Renaissance to 20th century expressionism. During your walking tour, admire the lakeside Binnenhof complex, a Gothic castle dating back to the 13th century, now the formal meeting place of the Prime Minister, the State’s General, and the Ministry of General Affairs. A renowned highlight of The Hague, head to the impressive Peace Palace to capture a photo of the home of the United Nations International Court of Justice. Later, return to Amsterdam for overnight. (B)

DAY 6 (AUGUST 2) – AMSTERDAM / GOUDA / BRUGES: After breakfast, depart from Amsterdam and start your journey towards Bruges. Pause in Gouda where you will enjoy a walking tour with a local guide. You will see a beautiful, historic city center full of monumental buildings, ancient canals, quaint terraces, and charming shops. Gouda is famous for its Stroopwafel (syrup waffle), a traditional and popular treat that is said to have originated in the city. Enjoy a Stroopwafel tasting followed by some free time for lunch on your own. Afterwards, depart and continue to Bruges for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 7 (AUGUST 3) – BRUGES: Breakfast in your hotel. This morning, enjoy a walking tour of Bruges. In the High Middle Ages, the city of Bruges was one of the richest ports in Europe, owing its vast wealth to the maritime cloth trade. Nicknamed Venice of the North, its canals and historic center have charmed visitors for centuries with a delightful old-world charm. With most of its medieval architecture remaining intact, Bruges holds a unique status as a jewel of Europe. Discover Burg Square, a historic fortress and main square where you’ll spot the Gothic exterior of the 12th century Basilica of the Holy Blood, along with the old City Hall, and the Civil Registry in its white and gold Renaissance splendor. Head to the covered arcade of the historic Fish Market, still in use to this day, and walk along the beautiful Dijver Canal. Cruise the beautiful canals of the historic center on a 30-minute cruise. Afterwards, enjoy the remainder of your day at leisure in Bruges. (B)

DAY 8 (AUGUST 4) – BRUGES / GHENT / BRUSSELS: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel. Afterwards, depart from Bruges and begin your journey towards Brussels. Pause to discover the renowned Belgian university town of Ghent. Upon arrival in Ghent, you will meet with a local guide for a walking tour of its medieval center, home of architecture dating back to the Middle Ages. Visit the historic Gravensteen Castle, a 12th century relic from the Counts of Flanders, and admire the 300-foot tower of the Belfry of Ghent, part of the shared UNESCO World Heritage Site that spans the territory of both Belgium and France. Take in the beautiful city square Korenmarkt, anchor of the historic core, and bask in the stunning Gothic architecture of the 13th century St. Nicholas Church. After your walking tour, enjoy some free time before continuing to Brussels. (B/D)

DAY 9 (AUGUST 5) – BRUSSELS: After breakfast, depart on a half-day city tour of Brussels, combining a sightseeing drive with a walking tour through the historic heart of the city. Head to the opulent Grand Place, the city’s world-famous Market Square with its incomparable City Hall and precious 17th century Guild Houses. In the Ilot Sacre quarter, take in the Royal Saint- Hubert Galleries, and impressive shopping arcade with a spectacular glazed canopy. See the medieval Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula, Place de la Bourse with the Brussels Stock Exchange building, and of course, the famous Manneken Pis statue. Drive out to Cinquantenaire Park to view the stunning triumphal arch, celebrating the 50 years of Belgian independence. During your tour, you will visit a specialty shop and be treated to a Belgian chocolate tasting, renowned as some of the finest in the world. The remainder of your afternoon is at leisure. This evening, enjoy a farewell dinner in a local restaurant within walking distance of your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 10 (AUGUST 6) – BRUSSELS / USA: After breakfast, private transfer to Brussels airport and your flight back to the USA, arriving home the same day. (B)

