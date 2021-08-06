American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Ride, Oct. 1-3

Cycle for air at the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Ride, it’s longest and best traditions for 35 years. The 2021 Fight For Air Ride will be held Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3. Riders cycle approximately 50 miles a day, starting in Crystal Lake and staying each night at The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva.

Cyclists of all levels are welcome. The three-day ride is a fully-supported route through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin that includes SAG (support and gear) vehicles, medical units, bike mechanics, luggage transportation, and rest stops.

The Fight For Air Ride is a fundraiser that benefits American Lung Association and 89 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the mission of the Lung Association: to save lives by preventing lung health and preventing lung disease.

Get more information and register at FightForAirRideChicago.org.