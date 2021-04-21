American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb – June 19

Every step counts…outdoors!

WGN Radio with captains Dave Eanet and Mary Van De Velde, along with WGN-TV are partnering with the American Lung Association for the first-ever outdoor Fight For Air Climb, presented by United Healthcare. This year’s re-imagined Climb will take place at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 19.

We’re coming together for a healthier future, for clean air, for vital COVID-19 research, and to support people with lung disease who have to fight for every breath.

And just like past indoor Climbs, how you climb is up to you! You can race or go at your own pace. Also offered this year is a “Climb Your Way” virtual option for those who choose not to climb at Soldier Field.

Guidelines will be in place as related to current COVID-19 conditions, including masks and social distancing. There is no gear check and climbers will climb both up and down stairs at Soldier Field.

Get more information or start your own team at www.FightForAirClimb.org/Chicago.