29th annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

After the year we’ve had, the lights WILL shine on The Magnificent Mile!

While The Magnificent Mile Association cannot produce a live parade, one million lights will illuminate the trees in the district through the holiday season and winter months.

Viewers can watch the tree-lighting in a special broadcast on ABC7 Chicago on Sunday, November 22 at 6 pm/CT. The special will showcase popular musical talent including headliners Academy and Grammy Award-winning actress/singer Jennifer Hudson and hit country music band, Rascal Flatts, plus stories of hope and holiday cheer from around Chicago, and a special greeting from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and Walt Disney World.

Along Michigan Avenue, passers-by can see a new holiday tradition and peek into storefront windows featuring festive displays decorated by Christkindlmarket, EXPO Chicago, Get Growing Foundation (formerly Flower Show), and the Osaka Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International. among others.

For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com