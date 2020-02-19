22nd Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray with Roe Conn – POSTPONED

**UPDATE: The Toast has been postponed. Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the 22nd Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray, previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is postponed. We will keep you updated once a new date is selected so we can all raise a glass to Harry together.

On Thursday, March 19, raise a Budweiser and toast Harry Caray, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer – VIRTUALLY – for the 22nd Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray.

Raise a glass to Harry at 6:30pm, the official toast time, wherever you are in the world, including Harry Caray’s locations in River North, Rosemont, Lombard, Water Tower, Navy Pier and Midway. Ryan Dempster, Ron Kittle and others will lead the Toast.

The 2020 toast, the Year of Big Glasses, celebrates Harry’s iconic glasses. Harry fans gathered for the Toast will be invited to wear giant Harry glasses, along with their favorite Cubs and White Sox attire to help kick off the baseball season which starts the following week.

Did you know that Harry Caray, the Pope and Al Capone all have something in common? They all got their eyeglasses from Rosin Eye Care! Dr. James Rosin will be at the Toast to share stories of working with these renowned clients.

In addition, mentalist and psychic Sidney Friedman will summon his vision of the upcoming baseball season, there will be free eye exams offered and an eyeglasses display featuring ones worn by Harry Caray, Elvis, Taron Egerton who played Elton John in the film “Rocketman” and others. Also on display will be Hollywood special effects artist Kevin Kirkpatrick’s lifelike sculpture of Harry Caray.

Share you Toast using #ToastToHarry on Twitter and Instagram, @HarryCarays.

The Toast to Harry Caray is sponsored by Budweiser.

About the Toast to Harry Caray

As is tradition every year, fans around the world will raise a drink to the memory of Harry Caray. Over the years, more than five million fans from all 50 states and over 200 countries have joined in the annual tribute to the baseball broadcaster. Harry, who was known to fans as the Cub Fan Bud Man, estimated that he consumed over 73,000 Budweisers during his lifetime. Numerous celebrities have joined in the tribute over the years. See more information about the event at facebook.com/ToastToHarry.