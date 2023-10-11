The 32nd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® returns to downtown Chicago on Saturday, November 18, 2023, to kick off the holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The weekend’s free events begin at 11am starting at Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan Avenue) with a festive thoroughfare of booths and family activities, including free coffee samples from Dunkin and Wintrust’s Photos with Santa.

Don’t miss the dazzling tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue on Saturday, November 18 at 5:30pm. Led by Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort, the parade features fabulous floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus, and more, illuminating one million lights down The Magnificent Mile.

Music fans will be delighted by star-filled parade entertainment including Grammy-nominated Sister Sledge performing their legendary tune, “We Are Family.” The Sugarhill Gang marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop when they present the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The early-90’s American hip-hop sensations, The Funky Bunch, sings their certified gold, top-10 single hit “Good Vibrations,” and American Idol finalist, Colin Stough, will thrill the crowd with his southern rock. The live entertainment will also include fan favorites including The Noggeler Carnival Band from Chicago’s Sister City Lucerne, Switzerland, marching bands from four states, the Petoskey Steel Drum Band and the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline.

The celebration ends with The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is brought to you by Wintrust, with support from Enjoy Illinois, AT&T and Dunkin’.