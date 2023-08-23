Join WGN Radio and Lisa Dent at the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 7 at Soldier Field. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30am and the Walk follows at 9am.

There’s more to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s than just walking. Join us for families fighting the disease today, for more time and for treatments.

We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you to join us for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease.

Register to walk with WGN Radio or donate to our team. Or find more information and start your own team at ALZ.org/walk.