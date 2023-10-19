Kick-off the holiday season at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair, November 4-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Experience North America’s largest toy & game fair open to the public with immersive events, interactive exhibits, giveaways, characters and activities for all ages! Discover a new game and enjoy a day of play.

WGN Radio listeners get 50% off admission tickets! Use code WGN to receive the discount here.

Visit www.chitag.com for more information about the Chicago Toy & Game Fair.