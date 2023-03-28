Ready, set…CLIMB!

Join Team WGN Radio with Dave Eanet, Kevin Powell, and Mary Van De Velde at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb presented by UnitedHealthcare, at Soldier Field on Sunday, May 21.

Do good and feel great at the premier stair-climbing event in Chicago at the iconic Soldier Field with one-of-a-kind views. Gather friends, family, and colleagues for a day of fun, challenge and camaraderie.

How you climb is up to you, whether you are a beginner or a competitive climber. By climbing, you are stepping up for clean air and helping to raise funds that brings us closer to a world without lung disease.

Register to join or donate to WGN Radio’s team, or create a team of your own at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb on May 21.