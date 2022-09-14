Join WGN Radio and John Williams in the fight to end Alzheimer’s at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8 at Soldier Field. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Walk route opens at 8am with the Promise Garden ceremony at 9:30am. Every registered participant receives a Promise Garden flower that represents their connection to Alzheimer’s and personal reasons to end the disease. The Promise Garden The route is approximately three miles on paved surface with a shorter route available.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the U.S., and more than 11 million family members and friends who provide care to those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 383,000 caregivers.

For more information visit alz.org/walk or register to join or support WGN Radio’s team.