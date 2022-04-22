Join WGN Radio at the 2022 Chicago Fight For Air Climb, presented by UnitedHealthcare, at Soldier Field on Sunday, June 19.

Help raise critical funds to support research and lung health in our community. Every step you climb gets us closer to a world without lung disease.

Register for a day of fun, challenge, and camaraderie, raising funds for the American Lung Association. This year, the Fight For Air Climb will be a celebration like never before, whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day, Juneteenth, Pride month or the simple joy of being together again.

Whether you’re new to stair-climbing or a veteran climber, how you climb is up to you: Climb for the top time, race for your personal best, or take it at your own pace.

Register to join WGN Radio’s team, or create a team of your own. Every Climber receives an official Fight For Air Climb T-shirt.