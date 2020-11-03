2021 WGN Radio Chicago calendar featuring Barry Butler photography

WGN Radio has partnered with Barry Butler, Chicago’s internationally published photographer for a 2021 calendar!

Enjoy new, stunning, and exclusive photos captured by Barry Butler. Each month of the calendar features the beauty of Chicago through through the seasons.

These calendars make a great gift for family, friends, coworkers or yourself! Calendars are only $20. To purchase yours, visit www.wgncalendar.com. Calendars will start shipping November 20 and will arrive via FedEx 2Day shipping anywhere in the United States.

Sponsored by your local Chevy Dealers and ChevyDrivesChicago.com.

About Barry Butler

Barry Butler is a Chicago-based, Ireland-born, internationally published landscape and cityscape photographer. Butler, a self-taught photographer, has captured images from locales around the world, but he is legendary for his Chicago imagery. WGN-TV reporter Mike Lowe nicknamed him “Chicago’s Picture Poet.” Butler’s work has appeared in a variety of media, including television, books, advertising, and music album covers. In 2020, Butler released his first photography portfolio book, “Chicago, A City Above All” containing over 100 images of the city. Visit BarryButlerPhotography.com.