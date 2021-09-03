2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Oct. 9

WGN Radio and John Williams are walking in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers on Saturday, October 9 at Soldier Field. It’s the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

The Walk route opens at 8am at Soldier Field for walkers to begin at any time. The opening ceremony begins at 9:30am. The route is two miles.

Whether this is your first Walk, or you’ve done it every year, right now we need you to join the fight.

Each registered participant receives a Promise Garden Flower. You can choose the color that represents your connection to the disease: Blue (someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia); Purple (for those who have lost someone to the disease); Yellow (someone who is caring or supporting a person living with Alzheimer’s); or Orange (those who support the cause and a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia).

Register here to join the team or pledge support.

Participants can also Walk from Home in their neighborhood. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, the Alzheimer’s Association asks that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. 

For more information visit alz.org/walk.

