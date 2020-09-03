2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Oct. 10

The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: the Alzheimer’s Association’s commitment to ending Alzheimer’s. You can help!

This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail on Saturday, October 10.

Your health and safety are the Alzheimer’s Association’s top priorities. While there will be no large in-person gathering this year, you are invited to walk in small teams around your neighborhood, or walk on your treadmill at home, while others in your community do the same.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research with one goal: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Take your first step and join the movement. Find a Walk to End Alzheimer’s near you and register today at ALZ.org/walk.