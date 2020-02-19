“Shear Madness” keeps that Laughing at the Mercury; Thought-provoking “Roe” at the Goodman; Musician/Songwriter Adam Mardel begins a new Chapter

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and director of “Shear Madness,” Chicago’s hilarious “WhoDunIt” now playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago on Southport. Cast members Joe Popp (plays Detective Nick Rossetti), ,”MR” Roth (plays Mrs. Schubert) and director Warner Crocker talk about the show that is as fresh and fun as when it first opened over 40 years ago. “Breaking the fourth Wall” to involve the audience and help solve a murder, along with seemingly improvised references to today’s headlines, keeps the show fresh every night. Every performance is truly a different experience for audience and cast as they all work together to identify the murderer! Playing thru March 29th with tickets at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Then, (beginning at 16:56 into the show), the powerful performances of “Roe,” currently playing at the Goodman Theatre tell the “unknown” story behind the very well known Roe v. Wade decision, on a woman’s right to choose. Actress Christina Hall (playing Jane Roe’s lawyer Sarah Weddington) gives insight on what it’s like to perform the story based on a case that divided (and continues to divide) a nation on the issue of abortion. If you think you know the story of Roe v. Wade, you will see… you don’t! It plays ONLY thru February 23rd and tickets are at www.Goodmantheatre.org. Don’t miss it!

Finally, (beginning at 35:47 into the show), Adam Mardel, musician/songwriter and member of the popular group Second Alibi, talks about his career and the new professional chapter he is about to begin, including an upcoming tour and a memoir. His hit “Freak Boy” held the # 1 spot on CD Baby’s Top Synth-Pop Songs for 5 straight weeks. You can learn more on his website: www.AdamMardel.com.

