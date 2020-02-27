AGT Winner Shin Lim Comes to the Auditorium Theatre; “Bug” at Steppenwolf

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with master magician Shin Lim! Winner of America’s Got Talent, AGT Champion Edition and a performer who even fooled Penn & Teller on “Fool us.” He has turned the world of magic upside down by presenting s performance which is more Art than just the sleight of hand he has mastered. Shin talks about how he got started, just how easy the tricks are to do, and even whether he makes errors during his performances. He will appear at the Auditorium Theatre on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30pm with his co-star Mentalist Colin Cloud. They are wowing audiences in Vegas and world-wide and now their performance magic comes to Chicago for the first time. Tickets are at www.auditoriumtheatre.org.

Then (beginning at 20:58 into the show), the actor leads and director of Tracy Letts’ “Bug” playing at the Steppenwolf Theatre talk about the challenges of performing this early and provocative Letts play. Written nearly 25 years ago, the story resonates powerfully in today’s politically charged environment. The cast is candid about the challenges of playing these incredible roles including nudity which is called for in the script.

Actors Carrie Coon (who plays “Agnes White” and happens to be married to playwright Tracy Letts) and Namir Smallwood (who plays “Peter Evans”) are joined by director David Cromer (Tony Award winner for “The Band’s Visit) even surprise each other with some of their answers. You only have until March 15th to see this amazing show with tickets at: www.Steppenwolf.org. Don’t miss it!

This week’s podast is a fast-paced show with some of your favorites, so here’s hoping you will take some time to listen in!! And enjoy…