Employment / EEO Report

WGN Radio provides notice of job openings to qualified organizations that request such notices. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or one that refers job seekers to potential employers, and you wish to receive notice of job openings at WGN Radio, send a letter to WGN Radio identifying your organization, describing the employment related service you provide, and request to be placed on our job referral mailing list.

WGN Radio

Human Resources Representative

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

WGN Radio’s EEO Report can be found at our Online Public File, available by clicking here.

For a listing of current open positions please visit https://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

WGN RADIO IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER