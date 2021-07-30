For over 90 years, Whitey’s Ice Cream has been a staple of the Quad Cities

Each Friday throughout the summer we bring you Destination Illinois, a look at unique attractions, neighborhoods and landmarks across the Land of Lincoln. This week we’re taking a look at an ice cream shop that has been going strong for almost 90 years in the Quad Cities, called Whitey’s Ice Cream. Jon Tunberg, who co-owns Whitey’s Ice Cream with his brother Jeff, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the secret to their success.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka