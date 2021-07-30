For over 90 years, Whitey’s Ice Cream has been a staple of the Quad Cities

Whitey’s Ice Cream
(photo courtesy of Mike Piff)

Each Friday throughout the summer we bring you Destination Illinois, a look at unique attractions, neighborhoods and landmarks across the Land of Lincoln. This week we’re taking a look at an ice cream shop that has been going strong for almost 90 years in the Quad Cities, called Whitey’s Ice Cream. Jon Tunberg, who co-owns Whitey’s Ice Cream with his brother Jeff, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the secret to their success.

  • Locations in Moline, East Moline, Rock Island and across the river in Davenport, Bettendorf and Eldridge (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • Location at 2601 41st Street, Moline IL (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • “A Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake and banana graham/graham central station shake” outside of the Rock Island location (courtesy Julie Churchill)
  • Open till 10 PM all week (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • Whitey’s (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • “The most delicious Fall treat…a pumpkin and pecan pie shake” (courtesy Amy Malmstead)
  • “A Graham Central Station and Pumpkin Pie Shake” w/ whip (courtesy Mallory McLain)
  • No lid could contain this shake (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake. Trust me when I say the straw is useless. (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • “2 Dips on a cone” (courtesy Amy Ladendecker)
  • It’s not a scoop. It’s a “dip”. (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
  • Take it back to Chicago with you in a to-go dry ice cooler (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
