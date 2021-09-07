Destination Illinois: The Black Hawk State Historic Site

A statue of Chief Black Hawk stand in front of Watch Tower Lodge
For this week’s Destination Illinois, Julie Nelson, the director of the Hauberg Museum and assistant site superintendent at Black Hawk State Historic Site, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the rich history of the Sauk and Mesquakie (Fox) Native Americans, specifically the nearby site of Saukenuk, where an estimated 4,800 Sauk comprised one of the largest Native American cities in North America and what may have been the largest city—Native American or European American—in Illinois around in 1826, according to the official website.

