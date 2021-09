NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) released body-camera footage from August's officer-involved shooting in Normal that left three people dead and three others injured.

Two separate body-camera videos show Normal Police arriving at Landings Estate Mobile Home Park at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. When they arrived, they said there was an active shooter where multiple people had already been hurt.