Why restaurants could be safer than some essential businesses

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the difference between restaurants and essential services. He says restaurants could be safer than stores and breaks down the specifics. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving.
