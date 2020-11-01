Why restaurants could be safer than some essential businesses

FILE – In this May 18, 2020 file photo, customers dine inside at the Hot Spot Diner in Wiscasset, Maine. Governor Janet Mills is now allowing restaurants in 12 of the state’s 16 counties to have dine-in customers. As of this week, 32 states have allowed dining rooms to open at least partially. And restaurant executives say customers are curious and eager to eat out.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the difference between restaurants and essential services. He says restaurants could be safer than stores and breaks down the specifics. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving.

