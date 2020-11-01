Why restaurants could be safer than some essential businesses

While the world may look a bit different right now, Dean Richards' Sunday Morning is trying to kick off the holiday season as normally, but as safely, as possible.

On Sunday, November 8 (9am-1pm/CT), Dean & the Sunday morning crew will do their annual Treetime Holiday spectacular...but because having a large audience isn't possible this year, it'll be LIVE from our WGN Radio Skyline Studios with tons of pre-holiday fun, favorite moments from prior Treetime broadcasts, the regular Sunday morning features and some new surprises.