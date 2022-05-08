Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins Jon to talk about the latest news in entertainment. Blake starts things off by reviewing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that came out this week. Actor Ncuti Gatwa was named to be the new star of Doctor Who. Then Blake and Jon talk about their favorite TV show/movie mom and listeners chime in. To hear more from Blake follow, him on Twitter @blakestubbs.

