Dean Richards is joined by Treetime Christmas Creations Owners, Joe and Laurie Kane to talk about what’s special at Treetime this holiday season. Treetime Christmas Creations has unique trees designed buy Treetime that will fit your Christmas needs. Laurie talks about decorating trends and advent calendars.

Treetime Christmas Creations is located at 22102 N Pepper Rd, Lake Barrington, IL