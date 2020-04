Tom Skilling starts the show off to give an update about how he has been recovering since his gastric bypass surgery five weeks ago. Skilling discusses when he decided to get help for his weight problem and what it was like to go through the surgery. Skilling talks about what the surgery entailed and listeners call in to ask Tom questions and wish him well.

Scott Weiner is the co-owner of the West Town Bakery and Diner. Weiner spreads some Easter cheer on the Sunday morning show as he gives away four Easter dinners to families, churches, and charities in need.