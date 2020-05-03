Tom Lennon talks ‘Reno 911!’ and humble beginnings in Chicago commercials

Styx singer Dennis DeYoung joins the show via phone to talk about his time during quarantine and what he's been doing to stay busy. DeYoung has been releasing at home recordings of him playing songs like "Show Me the Way" and "The Best of Times". DeYoung talks about how surprised he was by the reaction he received . DeYoung also talks about his success and how he hopes to use it for good. (20:03)

On the February 9th edition of 'This Week in Theater', back when in-studio performances were possible, Nancy Hays was featured to promote her Judy and Liza—Once in a Lifetime show at The Greenhouse Theater Center. This week welcomed Nancy back to the show to highlight her performance of "Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy". Listen below to hear what Nancy is up to during the stay at home order and reminisce on her performance. (1:04:05)