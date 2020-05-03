Tom Lennon talks ‘Reno 911!’ and humble beginnings in Chicago commercials

Tom Lennon plays Lieutenant Jim Dangle on the Comedy Central series ‘Reno 911!.’ The comedy TV show you know from Comedy Central is making a return, but this time to Quibi. Quibi is the new short-form mobile video platform that features Lennon also talks about his up-and-coming acting gigs that includes local Chicago favorites. Also, check out Lennon’s children’s book “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles“.
