This cookbook features the recipes of 50 famous Chicago restaurants

This week’s ‘Food Time’ segment features Chicago Magazine’s dining editor Amy Cavanaugh to discuss The Chicago Cookbook. The new cookbook features the warm cauliflower salad from Monteverde, bacon-wrapped dates from Avec, sweet potato and coconut soup from Virtue, and more. The cookbook is available for limited time at newsstands at Barnes & Noble, Hudson News, Whole Foods, Mariano’s and Jewel, or avalale for purchases online at chicagomag.com/cookbook.
