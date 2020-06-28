This cookbook features the recipes of 50 famous Chicago restaurants

Dean starts the show off by telling the unfortunate story of how his mask ended up in the toilet before the show. Then, Dean reminisces on his first Sunday morning show at WGN Radio (circa 1998) when he took over for Roy Leonard.

Mel Brooks turns 94 today. The Brooklyn, New York native is best known for his roles in 'Spaceballs,' 'Blazing Saddles,' 'The Producers,' and many others. Dean takes a look back on his conversation with Brooks from 2001 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre when Brooks was in town for a pre-Broadway tryout. Dean also talks with listeners about their Mel Brooks favorites. (24:43)