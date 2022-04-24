NBA legend Magic Johnson joined Dean to talk his new Docuseries, “They call me Magic”, now on Apple TV+. Magic also recalls his battles with Michael Jordan back in the day.
Magic Johnson joins Dean to discuss the new docuseries ‘They call me Magic’
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime