The McAninch Arts Center’s exciting new shows and COVID-19 precautions

This Week in Theater: Diana Martinez, Director of the McAninch Arts Center, talks with Dean Richards about a few of the challenges the theater has faced during the pandemic. Martinez discusses the theater’s new COVID-19 policies that will allow them to operate safely and highlights a few of the MAC’s new upcoming shows.

Upcoming Shows
Friday, February 4: The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Friday, February 11: Piaf! The Show
Saturday, February 12: The Best of the Second City
Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10: West Side Story in Concert

