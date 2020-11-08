The latest news on President-elect Joe Biden from a wide range of political reporters

It's the annual Treetime Christmas Creations show! Due to the Coronavirus, the show is not at Treetime in Lake Barrington. Instead, Dean Richards, Elton Jim Turano, Dave Schwan and Andy Masur deliver all of their regular shenanigans from the WGN Radio studios. The Canterbury Carollers even add some "normalcy" to the annual show with special live performance.

To break down the news of President-elect Joe Biden, Dean speaks with a number of political reporters throughout the show. Featured guests include Dean Reynolds, News Nation's National Political Correspondent, Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune's Chief Political Reporter, Alexandra Limon, Nexstar's Washington Correspondent live from Wilmington, and more.