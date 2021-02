Dean Richards and the crew open up the show by talking about a historical event that could have taken place during the show.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and numbers. Dr. Most also takes time to answer a handful of calls from listeners. The big topic this week, should you get vaccinated if you have recently had COVID-19?