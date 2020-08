Dean opens up the show by wishing Dave Schwan a happy 64th birthday. Dean and Dave reminisce on party memories and what it was like to be 30. Dave even hands out free life advice to the young Joe Brand and producer Ryan Pollock. Then, Dave delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Silver, South Carolina.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including the advancement of saliva testing, especially on college campuses. Dr. Most answers questions from listeners including what the probability is that you could one day get a 2-for-1 flu and COVID shot. (17:52)