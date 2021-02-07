Sock‘N It To Cancer is bringing warm socks to the cold feet of chemo patients

Gwen Argionis has been fighting colon cancer for four years. During her battle, which has included 18 rounds of chemotherapy, Gwen and her husband Jim started the “Sock’N It To Cancer” charity. The charity collects donated socks from schools and individuals and sends them to cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Argionis says the Park Ridge community really helped to get the charity off the ground and that so far the charity has donated 4,000 pairs of socks to hospitals. To donate, visit the Sock’N It To Cancer Amazon wish list or their Facebook page.

