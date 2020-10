On what should have been Chicago Marathon Sunday, Dean recalls his secret route to the WGN studios to avoid the chaos and reviews his plans for his "cakewalk" event. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Hackensack, New Jersey with an out of this world twist.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the Northwestern SCAN study that found a shocking rate of Chicagoans have the coronavirus antibodies. (17:39)