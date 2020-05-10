Share your quarantine meals with the world

Listen Now
Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

This image taken on Monday, April 30, 2012 shows a recipe for a non-traditional salad, bruschetta couscous salad, in Concord, NH. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Todd Rubin joins Dean Richards’ Food Time segment to talk about his “Quarantine Meals!!! In Quarantine? Show us your meals!” Facebook group. Rubin is the owner of Leader Bar on Irving Park Road in Chicago and the creator of the quarantine meals Facebook group. Rubin says he created the group to allow followers to share the quarantine meals they are cooking up at home. Rubin says that the plans are in the works to create a quarantine cookbook based off the recipes on the Facebook page.

