Saving for retirement during the pandemic

Doctor Robert Murphy is a professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID-19 news including the start of the NFL season, the latest vaccine update, and the return to school for students. Plus, Dr. Murphy takes time to answers listener calls and texts. (9:10)

John Peller, President and CEO of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, talks about the upcoming Aids Run and Walk event in Chicago. The yearly event has raised $5.5 Million since 2001 to help battle the HIV epidemic. Peller discusses this year's event, the logistics, and how it will operate differently during the Coronavirus. (37:45)