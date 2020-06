Hilary Bird is the Managing Editor at Chicago Parent and joins the show to talk her article 13 Books to Help You Explain Racism to Kids. Bird says that "one step to teaching kids about race is to introduce other cultures into he media you present." Bird also talks about the age at which you should begin to teach your children about race and how you should address it with them.

The Black Ensemble Theater was created 44 years ago. Jackie Taylor, the founder and CEO, says she created the ensemble to "eradicate racism." Taylor says that over the years she has learned that music and her productions have helped tremendously in uniting her audience. Taylor also says the Black Ensemble Theater is looking forward to and planning for a reopen as soon as they are able.