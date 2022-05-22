Richard Thomas, Actor, who is playing Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird” now playing at the Nederlander Theatre through May 29th joins Dean on the show. Richard and Dean talk about the relevance “To Kill A Mockingbird” has today and Richard’s experience playing Atticus Finch.
Richard Thomas’ on playing Atticus Finch
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
