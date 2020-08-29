In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday, August 28, 2020. He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier. Boseman was known for his performances in biopics of Jackie Robinson and James Brown and as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We recall two of his visits with WGN’s Dean Richards.

February 2018, discussing Black Panther as well as Boseman’s roles as iconic historical figures such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall:

April 2013, discussing playing the role of Jackie Robinson in the film 42: