Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe from Dean Richards for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

Dean and the Crew remember the "old dump" that was the Tribune Tower. Plus, where were the WGN Walk of Fame plaques moved to? Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from St. Joseph, Missouri.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine talks with Dean about the ramped up vaccine distribution. He says the increase in vaccination numbers are mostly due to states getting better at distribution and the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Murphy also answers calls and texts from listeners.