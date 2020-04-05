Listen Now
Rachael Ray joins Dean Richards from her kitchen

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Rachael Ray speaks at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia. Ray listed her home in the Hamptons for sale for nearly $5 million. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Rachael Ray joins the show from her kitchen and looks at the brighter side of life. Ray talks about what she has been doing during the pandemic. Ray is putting up 5-minute videos for recipes on Instagram TV and says there is more to come. Plus, Ray will broadcast new episodes of her show from her home kitchen in upstate New York. New episodes are coming April 6th and April 10th with more coming in the weeks to follow. For more information, visit Ray’s website.

