For the 10th year, Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show broadcast live from Treetime Christmas Creations on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington for the annual Treetime spectacular on November 5.

Treetime was even transformed into a ‘Chapel of Love.’ Donned in a full tuxedo, Dean led vow renewals for a handful of couples and officiated a real wedding!

Guests included Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, performances by the cast of Marriott Theatre’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and more. The crowd enjoyed Lou Malnati’s for lunch, chocolates from Anderson’s Candy Shop, music by the Canterbury Carollers and DJ Emily of Toast & Jam.

The show moved to Facebook Live for an hour where online viewers across the country (and the in-store audience) were treated to the magic of The Magic Parlour’s Dennis Watkins and learned that Chicago has an official tartan.

Check out the photos from the morning with Dean, “Elton” Jim Turano and Dave Schwan and their standing room only audience at Treetime.

Photo gallery #1:

  • WGN Radio's Dave Schwan, Elton Jim Turano, Dean Richards at Treetime
    Dave Schwan, Elton Jim Turano, Dean Richards at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Treetime owners Laurie and Joe Kane with Dean Richards
    Our Treetime hosts, owners Laurie and Joe Kane with Dean Richards (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • DJ Emily of Toast & Jam
    DJ Emily of Toast & Jam (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • The Canterbury Carollers
    The Canterbury Carollers (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • L to R: Dave Schwan, Elton Jim Turano, Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Kevin Most, Dean Richards at Treetime
    L to R: Dave Schwan, Elton Jim Turano, Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most, Dean Richards (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Kaitlyn Davis performs at Treetime
    Kaitlyn Davis as ‘Carole King’ in Marriott Theatre’s production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean talks with actor Kaitlyn Davis
    Dean talking wih actor Kaitlyn Davis (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Actors cast as The Drifters in Marriott Theatre's product of 'Beautiful' perform at Treetime.
    The Drifters in Marriott Theatre’s ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ perform at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • The Drifters and Dean Richards
    The Drifters and Dean Richards (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean walks through the Treetime crowd.
    Dean in the Treetime crowd (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Magician Dennis Watkins awes during the Facebook Live hour
    Magician Dennis Watkins awes during the Facebook Live hour (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • The Magic Parlour's Dennis Watkins and Dean Richards
    The Magic Parlour’s Dennis Watkins and Dean Richards (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Gus Noble of the Chicago Scots and Dean Richards
    Gus Noble of Chicago Scots wearing the official Chicago tartan (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Standing room only crowd at Treetime
    Standing room only crowd at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean and WGN Radio's sales and promotions coordinator Marlene Wells
    Dean and WGN Radio’s sales and promotions coordinator Marlene Wells (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Live broadcast audience
    Live broadcast audience (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Singing reindeer at Treetime!
    Singing reindeer at Treetime, the #1 Christmas decoration destination with the most lifelike artificial trees you’ve ever seen (M. Wells/WGN Radio)

Photo gallery #2:

  • Lunch for the audience courtesy of Lou Malnati's
    Thank you to Lou Malnati’s for bringing lunch to the audience (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • The Treetime audience enjoys pizza from Lou Malnati's
    The Treetime audience enjoys pizza from Lou Malnati’s (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Anderson's Candy Shop passes out sweets to the audience
    Anderson’s Candy Shop passes out sweets to the audience (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Anderson's Candy Shop passes out chocolates
    Anderson’s Candy Shop gives treats to the audience (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Audience has chocolates from Anderson's Candy Shop
    Chocolates from Anderson’s Candy Shop (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Elton Jim Turano and Dean Richards with the special wedding tree made by Treetime
    Elton Jim Turano and Dean Richards with the special wedding tree made by Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Couples who had vow renewals wave in the crowd
    Happy couples who received vow renewals by Dean (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Couples walk down the aisle
    Couples walk down the aisle (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Two of The Canterbury Carollers participate in the vow renewals at Treetime
    Two of The Canterbury Carollers participate in the vow renewals at Treetime (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Vow renewals at Treetime
    Vow renewals at Treetime (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Santa and Mrs. Claus at the vow renewal
    Even Santa and Mrs Claus participated in the vow renewals (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Vow renewals at Treetime
    Vow renewals at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean Richards live at Treetime
    Couples kiss after their vow renewals (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Time for a wedding at Treetime!
    Time for a wedding at Treetime! (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Elton Jim Turano walks Melissa Weber down the aisle at Treetime
    Elton Jim Turano walks Melissa Weber down the aisle at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Groom Bruce Backe with Dave Schwan serving as Best Man
    Groom Bruce Backe with Dave Schwan serving as Best Man (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean officiates the wedding of Bruce and Melissa at Treetime
    Dean officiates the wedding of Bruce and Melissa at Treetime (M. Wells/WGN Radio)
  • Dean marries Melissa and Bruce
    Dean marries Melissa and Bruce (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • The newlyweds Melissa and Bruce Backe with Dave Schwan, Dean Richards and Elton Jim Turano
    L to R: Dave Schwan, the new happy couple Melissa and Bruce Backe, Dean Richards and Elton Jim Turano (M. Wells/ WGN Radio)
  • Dean Richards with the newlyweds Melissa and Bruce Backe
    Dean Richards with the newlyweds Melissa and Bruce Backe (M. Wells/WGN Radio)

Recent Posts

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Click for more