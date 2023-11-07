For the 10th year, Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show broadcast live from Treetime Christmas Creations on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington for the annual Treetime spectacular on November 5.

Treetime was even transformed into a ‘Chapel of Love.’ Donned in a full tuxedo, Dean led vow renewals for a handful of couples and officiated a real wedding!

Guests included Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, performances by the cast of Marriott Theatre’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and more. The crowd enjoyed Lou Malnati’s for lunch, chocolates from Anderson’s Candy Shop, music by the Canterbury Carollers and DJ Emily of Toast & Jam.

The show moved to Facebook Live for an hour where online viewers across the country (and the in-store audience) were treated to the magic of The Magic Parlour’s Dennis Watkins and learned that Chicago has an official tartan.

Check out the photos from the morning with Dean, “Elton” Jim Turano and Dave Schwan and their standing room only audience at Treetime.

