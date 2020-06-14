Live Now
Coronavirus House Calls
Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Phil Vettel on outdoor dining and if your favorite restaurant will survive

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People eat outside of a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Friday, May 29, 2020. Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday. Most of the state will do so, but Chicago will have to wait until June 3 to partially reopen. Starting Friday, more businesses will be allowed to reopen and people can start gathering in small groups while social distancing. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Phil Vettel talks with Dean Richards about the high demand for restaurants in Chicago and recommends his favorite outdoor dining locations. Vettel says that while there is a demand to eat out there will be a combination of factors that will lead to the closing of some restaurants who cannot sustain themselves during the lower dine-in capacity levels. Vettel also discusses the types of restaurants that will survive and the ones that won’t.

Share this story

Follow us on Twitter

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular