Phil Vettel on outdoor dining and if your favorite restaurant will survive

Phil Vettel talks with Dean Richards about the high demand for restaurants in Chicago and recommends his favorite outdoor dining locations. Vettel says that while there is a demand to eat out there will be a combination of factors that will lead to the closing of some restaurants who cannot sustain themselves during the lower dine-in capacity levels. Vettel also discusses the types of restaurants that will survive and the ones that won’t.
