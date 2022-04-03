Pat Tomasulo, WGN-TV Morning Sports Anchor and Reporter, joined Dean this morning to talk about his new comedy special, “Pat Tomasulo: What A Time To Be Alive “ now available for free on YouTube!
‘Pat Tomasulo: What A Time to Be Alive’ is out now!
by: Jack Heinrich
PHOTO: WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo. Courtesy of Pat Tomasulo
