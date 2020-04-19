Listen Now
“One World: Together At Home” with the world’s biggest stars

The Rolling Stones perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the “One World: Together at Home”

“One World: Together At Home” is an ongoing virtual concert, PSA, and world gathering that is organized by Global Citizen. The latest concert that streamed and aired Saturday evening featured names like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and many more. Dean Richards recalls the most memorable moments of the concert with a montage of audio.

