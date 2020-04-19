“One World: Together At Home” with the world’s biggest stars

This week's show starts out in Bridgeport, Connecticut for the latest edition of A Far Flung Forecast with Dave "Aloysius" Schwan Brian Dennehy. Dean revisits interviews with Dennehy later in the show. (13:48)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital, he joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. Dr. Most also talks about how disappointing it is to see states easing their stay at home restrictions in a time we should still be flattening the curve. Dr. Most also touches on the environment and morale status at Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital. (19:25)