Dean Richards is back in the studio! Dean and the crew start off the show by talking about strange interviews, Christmas decorations, and a Far Flung Forecast from Warm Springs, Georgia.

Doctor Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He joins Dean Richards for this week's COVID-19 update segment. This week Dr. Murphy talks with Dean about the new COVID-19 variant and its relation to the vaccine and antibody. Dr. Murphy says the vaccine will need to be adjusted if the virus variant is not controlled. Then, Dr. Murphy answers calls from listeners.