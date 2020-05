How should you safely allow repair workers in your home for essential repairs? Are short sleeves safe in a summer with a pandemic? Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer these questions and more. Dr. Most also gives you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (19:23)

Mike Hamernik says the flood threat is "very real" with the heavy rain that the Chicagoland area is experiencing. Hamernik says we'll be met with a three-peat of record rainfall for May if we get the rain he is predicting. Hamernik also touches on his extended forecast for what he thinks Memorial Day weekend will look like. Follow Mike Hamernik on Twitter for the latest weather news. (46:58)