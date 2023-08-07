Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, responsible for films including “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” has died at age 87. In April, 2013, Friedkin talked with Dean Richards about how he got his start in Chicago at WGN-TV.
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, responsible for films including “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” has died at age 87. In April, 2013, Friedkin talked with Dean Richards about how he got his start in Chicago at WGN-TV.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now